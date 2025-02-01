Jeet Adani hints at how many guests will attend his ‘no Coldplay, no Taylor Swift’ wedding

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani and business person Priti Adani’s youngest son, Jeet Adani, is set to get married. He will tie the knot with Diva Shah on February 7. Ahead of the wedding, speculations were rife about the billionaire family hosting a glamorous event, with rumours of Taylor Swift performing during the wedding. In an interview, Gautam Adani set the records straight and ended the rumours. A video posted on Instagram further shows the groom, Jeet Adani, himself saying “no Coldplay, no Taylor Swift” performances at his wedding and hinting at the number of guests invited for the ceremony. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot in Ahmedabad on February 7. (File Photo)

“Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, has stated that neither Coldplay nor Taylor Swift or any other celebrity will be attending his wedding. The wedding will be held in a very simple manner,” an Instagram page wrote while posting a video.

In the video, an interviewer, off-camera, congratulates Jeet Adani and says she has heard that the guest list is relatively small. With a chuckle, he replies, “There’s no Taylor Swift, there’s no Coldplay.”

The interviewer continues, "We heard that there are only 150 guests invited to your wedding." To which, Jeet keeps his smile and slightly nods.

Take a look at the video:

Gautam Adani on son’s wedding:

“Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways,” the business tycoon said.

Jeet Adani completed his studies at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. After graduating, he joined the Adani Group in 2019 and currently holds the position of vice president for group finance.