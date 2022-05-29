'Jeetanjali': Amul shares sweet post as Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand writes history

Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize, and her novel Tomb of Sand is the first book in an Indian language to win the coveted award. As people from across the world are celebrating the historic win, Amul too joined in with their stunning post.

"Tomb of Sand becomes first ever Hindi novel to win International Booker Prize!" wrote the dairy brand on Twitter with an image featuring both Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell holding the winning book. The image recounts their photo from the awards ceremony in London. The creative also mentions 'Jeetanjali' and 'Amul - Your Bhook ka Prize!' in a witty play of words.

The book was originally written in Hindi as Ret Samadhi by Geetanjali Shree and was translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. It is set in the shadow of the partition of India and follows an 80-year-old woman after her husband's death.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated over 670 likes and 140 retweets. People also took to the comments section to congratulate the winners.

"Matter of pride for India," wrote a Twitter user. "Am already chuffed because I got my copy today. But this is too cute for words, the icing on the cake. Or shall I say, butter on the bread," commented another. "Congratulations @shreedaisy and Geetanjali Shree! From one translator to another… you have brought us immense joy. Thank you," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the creative shared by Amul?

