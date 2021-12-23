Jennifer Garner shares cute dog video on Instagram in true spirit of Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and everyone who takes part in celebrating this occasion around the world, is truly excited and can barely wait for it to come around. Actor Jennifer Garner is no different as she took to Instagram to share her excitement for the season by sharing a video of three dogs huddling together in the snow.

The video was originally shared by a hairstylist named Adir Abergel on his Instagram page before it was reposted by Garner. It shows how three cute Border Collie pooches pose for a photo in the snow. One is seen sitting in frame, perfectly poised. Soon, the other two join in by jumping on it and the trio look into the camera in the most adorable way possible.

“I hope my sisters are ready for me - hurry up, Christmas,” wrote Garner as she shared this video to her Instagram page.

Watch it here:

Posted around six hours ago, this video has already garnered more than 1.9 million views and several comments from fans and dog lovers alike.

“This is the cutest,” commented an Instagram user. “So cute, family is everything,” posted another. “They are so adorable,” commented a third. “OMG, how precious. Thanks for sharing,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?