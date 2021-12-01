Joe Biden offers encourages little girl with a stutter. Watch emotional video

A video of an interaction between the US President Joe Biden and a girl with a stutter has left people emotional. Shared on Twitter, the video may tug at your heartstrings too.

Rufus Gifford, a former ambassador to Denmark, posted the video on Twitter. “My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir,” he tweeted.

On multiple occasions, the US president has encouraged others by talking about how he used to stutter and the way he overcame it.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared on November 29, has gathered more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“What a great video and they aren't alone. I myself have a severe stutter that I've dealt with since I could talk and continue to suffer from to this day but luckily my wife looks passed that,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a decent human being. So rare,” expressed another. “As a human, I’m so moved by this. As a speech-language pathologist, I understand that this could change her life in such a positive way,” expressed a third.

