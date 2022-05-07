Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jos Butler joins Yuzvendra Chahal to groove to Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma’s Balle Ni Balle

Rajasthan Royals posted the video of Jos Butler and Yuzvendra Chahal grooving to Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma’s Balle Ni Balle.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows Jos Butler and Yuzvendra Chahal dancing to Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma’s Balle Ni Balle.(Instagram/@rajasthanroyals)
Published on May 07, 2022 06:26 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Butler showcasing cool dance moves was recently posted online. The duo is seen dancing to the song Balle Ni Balle. This newly released music video originally features Dhanashree Verma and Aparshakti Khurana. Shared on the official Instagram page of Rajasthan Royals (RR), the video is a delight to watch.

“Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle Ni Balle,” they wrote and posted the video. They also added, “Is this the best collab of the season?” In the video the cricketers are seen wearing RR’s jersey. They are seen showcasing different moves in sync while dancing to the song.

Take a look at the video"

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Aparshakti Khurana reacted to the post and wrote, “Hahahahaha bestttt reeeel so far.” The share also received a reply from Dhanashree Verma. “My most favourite reel… my favourites,” she wrote and tagged the cricketers.

“Last step is the best,” commented an Instagram user. “Yuzi is such a positive vibe to have in your dressing room,” expressed another. “Multi-talented,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

