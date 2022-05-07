Jos Butler joins Yuzvendra Chahal to groove to Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma’s Balle Ni Balle

A video of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Butler showcasing cool dance moves was recently posted online. The duo is seen dancing to the song Balle Ni Balle. This newly released music video originally features Dhanashree Verma and Aparshakti Khurana. Shared on the official Instagram page of Rajasthan Royals (RR), the video is a delight to watch.

“Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle Ni Balle,” they wrote and posted the video. They also added, “Is this the best collab of the season?” In the video the cricketers are seen wearing RR’s jersey. They are seen showcasing different moves in sync while dancing to the song.

Take a look at the video"

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Aparshakti Khurana reacted to the post and wrote, “Hahahahaha bestttt reeeel so far.” The share also received a reply from Dhanashree Verma. “My most favourite reel… my favourites,” she wrote and tagged the cricketers.

“Last step is the best,” commented an Instagram user. “Yuzi is such a positive vibe to have in your dressing room,” expressed another. “Multi-talented,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?