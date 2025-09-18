‘Just looking like a wow' star Jasmeen Kaur hits back at NRI woman’s fraud allegations: 'This is defamation'

Jasmeen Kaur, a boutique owner in Delhi who became a social media favourite with her famous catchphrase 'Just looking like a wow', has accused an NRI woman of defamation. The controversy began after Mann Goyall, an Indian woman based in Australia, called Kaur a fraud. In an Instagram post, Goyall alleged that she had placed an online order with Kaur, paid for it, but never received the product. When she followed up, she claimed, Kaur blocked her. Kaur shot to overnight fame with her now-viral catchphrase, “Just looking like a wow.”(Instagram/@designmachinesuitslive)

According to Goyall, she ordered a suit through Kaur’s Facebook page and transferred around ₹16,000 via PhonePe. But later, Kaur allegedly denied that any such transaction had taken place and told her she must have paid someone else. “If you are coming live on the same Facebook page, how can someone else be handling your messenger?” Goyall asked. Calling her a “fraud,” she added that several others on the same page had made similar accusations. “Be aware,” she warned.

Kaur responded with a video denying the allegations. In the clip, she and her daughter clarified that they do not take online orders through Facebook Messenger, but only via WhatsApp or their official website. She also pointed out that multiple fake pages using her name and the name of her boutique exist online.

Kaur further claimed that Goyall had transferred money to a person named “Rajat Panwar” - someone she had no connection with. She said she even reached out to Goyall, asking for details and proof of the order.

The Delhi boutique owner accused Goyall of trying to defame her for social media attention. She alleged that once the accusation video gained traction, Goyall continued posting more videos to cash in on the views.

Towards the end of her video, Kaur and her daughter issued a cautionary note for buyers, urging people to double-check before transferring money online. “We do not take orders on Facebook Messenger,” Kaur reiterated.

Who is Jasmine Kaur?

Kaur shot to overnight fame with her now-viral catchphrase, “Just looking like a wow.” She owns a boutique in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar and first gained attention through a clip where she showcased different colours of salwar suits, enthusiastically praising their beauty. The video, posted on her Instagram handle @designmachinesuitslive, quickly went viral. Her animated style of selling left viewers amused, turning her into a meme sensation almost instantly.