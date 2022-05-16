K9 dog retires after more than 8 years of service. Watch emotional video

Dogs are such wonderful animals that are not only great as pets because of their loyalty but are also used in service like in the police force. It is always an emotional moment to watch a dog’s retirement that has been in service for a long time. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a K9 dog’s retirement.

The video was uploaded by the page Dog two days ago and it has got more than 8.03 lakh views so far. “K9 Rio’s retirement sign off,” says the text on the video. The video shows a police officer making an announcement thanking the dog named Rio for its more than eight years of distinguished service. The announcement thanks the dog for ensuring his handler’s safety each and every time and says he can now take a well-deserved rest.

“Thank you for your service Rio,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip has got more than one lakh likes and prompted users to post several comments.

“Who is cutting onions damnit,” commented an Instagram user. “His little shaved arm. He must have had a recent vet visit that put him into retirement. Then again, 8 years of service is a long time. Sweet boy, I hope he finds a nice family with some little kiddos to sneak him table scraps and hug him every day!” posted another user. “Rio is in Florida now enjoying the beach,” wrote a third.

The video is credited to the Instagram account of the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. In another video they posted of Rio, it is seen eating a pup cup of ice-cream.

Watch the video below:

“Happy retirement K9 Rio.Well-deserved pup cup,” commented a user. “Rio definitely deserves pup cups for life,” posted another.

What do you think about this video of the dog retiring from service?