Kartik Aaryan shares Instagram Reel with new puppy Katori, Kriti Sanon reacts

If you follow Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, then you may have seen that he has recently welcomed a new member in his home. An adorable little puppy is now a member of the Aaryan household and has been named Katori Aaryan. It even has its own Instagram page. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram page to share an Instagram Reels video with his adorable puppy.

The video opens to show the tiny little puppy and the actor lying on the bed. The adorable little munchkin keeps circling around its human in the sweetest way possible. Kartik Aaryan also visibly looks like he is enjoying this moment of beautiful bonding with his new puppy.

“Love is a four legged word,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute puppy video. The caption is complete with a cloud and a white heart emoji. Many celebrities including actors Manisha Koirala, Gajraj Rao, Kriti Sanon and singer Jonita Gandhi have taken to the comments section of this video.

Watch the viral puppy video shared by Kartik Aaryan right here:

Since being shared on Instagram around an hour ago, this puppy video has already gone all kinds of viral. It has received 3.3 lakh likes and counting. It has also received various comments from dog lovers and celebrities.

“Exactly how disco was when he was a baby! Awww!” commented Kriti Sanon. “Katori is the luckiest pet in the world,” commented another individual. “Two cuties,” commented a third, followed by a heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s cute new puppy?