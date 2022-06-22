Kashmiri musician soulfully plays Ali Sethi's Pasoori on a rabab in viral video

You must have heard the massively viral song Pasoori if you use social media on a regular basis. The song was featured on Season 14 of Coke Studio and was sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Many singers and musicians covered the song, either vocally or with their instruments, and it quickly became a hit on the Internet. This time, a Kashmiri rabab player has done the same thing, and his video has been going viral on Instagram.

Sufiyan Malik, the musician who shared this video on his Instagram page, has over 37,500 dedicated followers on it. He is an award winning player of the Kashmiri instrument known as rabab, which is a lute-like musical instrument. In his rabab cover of Pasoori, one can see him thoroughly enjoying the process of bringing this tune to life on the traditional musical instrument.

“Played the all time favourite Pasoori on Rabab. Full of vibes,” he captioned this video. Malik also tagged the singers of this song Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, along with Coke Studio. There's a fair probability that this musical video will brighten up your morning.

Watch it below:

With over 12,000 likes and counting ever since it was posted three days ago, this video is a definite vibe.

“This is great Sufiyan,” complimented an Instagram user. “Lit,” wrote another. “Amazing,” posted a third. “Beautiful,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of Pasoori being played on a Kashmiri rabab?

