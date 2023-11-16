kea trolls Balenciaga as luxury brand lunches $925 Towel Skirt

Luxury brand Balenciaga launched a skirt that has left people baffled and prompted varied responses, including a reaction from Ikea. The clothing item in question is a Towel Skirt listed at $925, about ₹77,000. The home furnishings retailer trolled the luxury fashion brand by sharing a picture of a similar outfit and labelling it as a ‘fashion essential’.

According to Balenciaga's official website, the Towel Skirt is launched as a part of the brand’s Spring 24 Collection. This unisex beige-coloured skirt with a regular fit is made of terry cotton. It also has an adjustable belt with a buckle inside and the Balenciaga logo is “embroidered tone-on-tone at front”.

How did Ikea react?

Ikea took to their official Instagram page to share a picture. They also added a caption that reads, “Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt. A 2024 Spring fashion essential.” The picture shows a man wearing an outfit similar to the model for the Towel Skirt.

Take a look at Ikea’s post:

Since being shared 19 hours ago, the post has accumulated over 5,000 likes. It has also collected tons of comments. An individual wrote, “This is iconic.” Another added, “Excellent post.” A third expressed, “It is brilliant.”

How did other netizens react to Balenciaga’s Towel Skirt?

People also took to X to share their reaction to the skirt. While some questioned the purpose of the product others called it ‘ugly.’

“A Towel Skirt as a fashion statement?! Please, that's so ugly, why Balenciaga?” posted an X user. “Did you see the latest? Balenciaga just dropped a towel skirt (have you seen the price tag?). Not to brag, but I've got it in multiple colours... YOU?” joked another. “Ok. But, why?” wrote a fourth.

