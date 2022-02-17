Kerala businessman gifts Mercedes-Benz to employee who worked in his company for 22 years. Watch

A wonderful video featuring a businessman from Kerala gifting a Mercedes-Benz to one of his employees was shared online. He did it to appreciate the man who completed 22 years in his company.

The businessman is AK Shaji who hails from Kerala and is the owner of MyG, a leading mobile and electronic chain in the state. He gifted the Mercedes-Benz SUV to his employee CR Aneesh. Shaji posted the video on his Instagram page with just two hashtags #BrotherHood and #Happiness.

In the video, Shaji expresses words of appreciation for Aneesh. "He is not an employee, but a family member. We all worked hard to build up this company brick by brick. It is a token of appreciation and commitment,” he says while gifting the luxury car. The video also shows Aneesh's family

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some shared fire emoticons, others posted heart emojis to share their reactions too.

“God bless you always,” wrote an Instagram user. “The real boss should be like this,” shared another. “Impressive,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful gesture of the employer?

