Kid asks dad to hold her ice cream, then says this. Video sparks laughter

A cute video showcasing a sweet moment between a father and a daughter has won people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video shows what the little one says after handing over a stick ice cream to her dad. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling too.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of the kid. The bio says the the page is managed by her parents. The video opens to show the kid asking her dad to hold her ice cream. Almost instantly after handing it over she says “Arey papa khana nehi [dad don’t eat it].”

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared on May 7. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“She knows papa kha jayenge,” wrote an Instagram user. “Terms and conditions applied,” posted another. “So cute,” shared a third. A few others too wrote cute to showcase their reactions to the video. Some also posted heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?