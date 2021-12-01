Kid calls knife kacchu instead of chakku, cute and funny video wins hearts

An adorable video of a kid mispronouncing the Hindi word for knife had now turned into a source of laughter for many. There is a possibility that the clip will tickle your funny bone, besides making you say aww – that too repeatedly.

The video is shared on the Instagram page called me_and_my_bachchas. The bio of the page described that it is dedicated to creating content that make people laugh. And the video of the kid will surely leave you chuckling.

“How is mamma supposed to work this little girl makes me laugh so much,” reads the caption posted along with the video. “Ps: all precautions taken while working and filming,” it says further.

The video opens to show a little girl standing by a table on which a plate is kept with a few peeled vegetables and a knife on it. The video shows how when the kid’s mom asks her to name the cooking equipment she adorably mispronounces it. Instead of chakku, the Hindi word for knife, she keeps calling it kacchu.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 likes and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments.

“My brother use to say lobaill instead of mobile,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cutieeeeee,” expressed another. “I still sometimes say kachuu instead of chakku. I am older version of Kuhoo I guess,” confessed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON