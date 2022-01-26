Home / Trending / Kid does this to comfort dog having a nightmare. Watch wholesome video
Kid does this to comfort dog having a nightmare. Watch wholesome video

The wholesome video of the kid comforting his dog will leave you with a smile on your face.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog sleeping.(Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 07:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that showcase the sweet bond of love between humans and their pets are always heartwarming to watch. Just like this video that shows a kid comforting his dog Maui who is having a nightmare. There is a chance that the wholesome video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of the dog. “This sweet moment just melts my heart into a puddle. I was so surprised by Eric’s reaction because no one ever taught him this. The purest form of LOVE,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a dog lying on the floor having a nightmare. Within moments, a kid enters the room and starts calling the pooch’s name. Soon, however, he realises that the dog is sleeping, so he switches off the lights of the room and covers the dog with a blanket. He even gently pets the animal to comfort it.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s too adorable,” posted another. “Awwww,” commented a third. “Maui and Eric, Best buds forever,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

