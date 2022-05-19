Kid helps dog enjoy a slide ride. Video is absolutely adorable

The videos that show kids helping out there dog friends are no doubt super adorable to watch. Those are the videos that leave people with a warm feeling in their heart and also make them smile. Just like this video shared on Reddit that shows a cute little girl helping an equally adorable dog to enjoy a slide ride.

Though the video is now creating a buzz, it is not new. The clip has been doing the rounds of the Internet for the past few months and it is often re-shared on various social media platforms. Just like this post on Reddit that is shared with a caption that reads, “This made me so happy.” There is a chance that after watching the video you will say the same thing too.

The video opens to show a little girl helping the dog get up on the top of the slide. The pooch then rides down the slide and starts wagging its tail.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Do it again. Do it again,” commented a Reddit user. “The way she pushed puppy’s little bum to make sure he was up there safely,” shared another. “This is so wholesome. Perfect for this sub. Made my day better,” commented a third. “That’s adorable!” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?