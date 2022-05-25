Kid holds annoyed baby sister’s hand to cheer her up during road trip. Watch

A wholesome video showcasing a sweet moment between a brother and a sister is winning people’s hearts. The video shows the kid brother reaching out to his baby sister to comfort her during a road trip. Shared on Instagram by the children’s mama, the video is a delight to watch.

“He really is the sweetest big brother. I hope their relationship gets stronger and stronger, I know there will be bickering but I’ve got the best friendship with my brother and I want them to have the same! How about you?” she wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the inside of a car. Both the kids are seen sitting in car seats kept next to each other. Within moments, one of the kids, the elder brother, reaches out to hold his younger sister’s hand. Text insert on the video also explains the situation. “His baby sister was getting upset on our long road trip so he tried to cheer her up… Then this happens…He reached for her hand and held it,” the text reads. The video ends with the brother and sister holding hands.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered over 40,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Some also shared how they absolutely love the video.

“Awe what a sweetheart,” posted an Instagram user. “Warms my heart,” commented another. “What a sweet big brother,” expressed a third. “The sweetest moments when we can catch them,” posted a fourth. “So precious,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the sweet video?

