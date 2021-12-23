Kid leaves stage during performance to go hug her dad. Watch

A video of a kid happily leaving her performance to go hug her dad has won people’s hearts left, right and centre. MasterChef contestant Hetal Vasavada posted the video on her Instagram page and it showcases her daughter.

In the caption, she mentioned that the video is not recent. However, the clip is so sweet that there is a high possibility that it will leave you smiling. “Just my annual reminder of Elara’s favourite parent! This video is from her day-care holiday show from a few years ago but I love looking back at it because she was so cute and small then! I hope she’s always this excited to see Rhut! Hope all of you have a wonderful holiday week!” she wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show a group of kids performing on a stage. Within moments, one of them gets down from the stage and runs towards her father to give him a hug.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the clip has accumulated more than 2,700 likes. It has also received several comments. The video is also being re-shared by many across different social media platforms.

“I love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Too cute,” posted another. “Sooooo cutttee,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?