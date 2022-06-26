Kid makes woman share her gummy worms on the plane. Watch cute video

Kids make friends easily with their easy-going and affable nature. It is delightful to see videos of kids interacting with strangers and forming friendships with them. In one such video posted on Instagram, a woman who was travelling on an airplane showed how a kid made her share her candy.

The video was posted by Chelsea on her personal Instagram account on June 4. It has received more than 2.1 million views so far. “This kid made me share my gummy worms on the plane,” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with the woman eating gummy worms. A kid sitting in a seat in front of her has his hand sticking out to her. The woman places a gummy worm in his hand but he still doesn’t retract his hand till she has placed a handful. Then later on in the flight, the kid again stuck out his hand as he wanted to hold hands with the woman.

“Kids out here wilding,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 3.67 lakh likes and several comments.

“He said friends cause you shared with me,” commented an Instagram user. “He made up to you by holding up hands so be grateful,” said another. “How to make friends these days,” wrote a third. “That’s your kid now. You’ve been adopted by them,” reads another comment.

