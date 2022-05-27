Kid meets her bestie after two months, runs to him to give a hug. Watch viral video

There is something absolutely wonderful about the moment when people meet their best friends, especially if they have been away from each other for some time. When recorded and shared online, those interactions also make for a delightful watch. Just like this video that captures a sweet reunion between two besties.

Video creator who goes by the name Shannon on Instagram posted the video. “The sweetest best friends,” she wrote while sharing the wholesome video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “When you haven’t seen you BFF in almost two months.” The video then captures a girl going towards a house. At first she pauses momentarily after seeing some people standing in front of the house. Soon she realises that it is her best friend and runs to him to give him a hug.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 6.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“They are so cuteeee,” commented an Instagram user. “See this is how BFFs are supposed to be. Learn from them,” wrote another and tagged their friend. There were others too who tagged their friends to show them the video and share how much they miss them. A few also showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

