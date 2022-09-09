Kid’s savage feedback on mom’s sandwich may leave you laughing out loud. Watch viral video

A kid’s feedback to his mom about her sandwich after getting back from kindergarten has turned into a source of laughter for many. Originally posted on TikTok, the video went crazy viral after being re-shared on Twitter. It is one of those videos that may leave you laughing uncontrollably.

“Lil man waited all day to tell his momma about her sandwich making skills,” the Twitter user who posted the video wrote. The clip opens to show the kid returning after his first day at kindergarten. As soon as he gets down from the bus his mom asks him about his day. It is at that moment, he shares his feedback about the sandwich. It is the way the little kid expresses his opinion which has now sparked laughter.

Take a look at the video:

Lil man waited all day to tell his momma about her sandwich making skills ☠️😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RHprewgTbN — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) September 7, 2022

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and gathered over 11 million views. Moreover, the post has also accumulated several likes. People took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions.

“He didn’t complain about class, homework, the bus ride, his teacher or classmates. Straight to sandwich. That sandwich sat in his spirit from lunch through the ride home. It was bad bad,” wrote a Twitter user. “He was waiting all day to tell her,” expressed another. “I made a little Yelp on a kiddie ride with my son and now we so much as go over a speed bump too fast, he asks ‘you scared?!’…He’s 3,” shared a third. “I felt the energy behind that look,” posted a fourth.