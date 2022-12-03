Kid sweetly interrupts Russian women dancing to Pushpa's Sami Sami. Watch

Pushpa's Sami Sami has been a fan favourite since it’s release. The song has intrigued not just Indians but also many foreigners. That is why there are also severa videos that show people of other nationalities grooving to the song. Just like this video that show a group of Russian dancers filming themselves dancing to the song in Moscow. What, however, has given an adorably hilarious twist to the clip is a kid interrupting them and joining the performance.

Choreographer Natalia Odegova posted the video on Instagram. While sharing the video she added that the wonderful clip is shot at Historical Museum on Red Square, Moscow.

The video opens to show the group of women grooving to the song. Within a few moments, the young girl appears from behind them and then goes to stand in the front of the group to dance.

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling:

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 19,000 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“OMG! I love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “So good Ma’am,” shared another. “Loved it, expressed a third. Many shared fire or heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. What are your thoughts on the video?

