Kid takes a bite out of his snack, passes it on to his dog. Watch

Kids and dogs growing up together often turn into best buddies. There are also videos on the Internet that shows them enjoying the company of each other. This video of a dog and a kid riding in a car together is a find inclusion to the list. There is a chance that the video will leave you with smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being posted on Instagram. “The dog is waiting so patiently,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip also opens to show a text that reads, “Thought he was eating a lot of chicken nuggets…”

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip went viral. It has accumulated nearly 1.4 million likes till now and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote how they absolutely love the video.

“Dog: this is my protector, my friend, and food giver,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such good buddies,” posted another. “Sharing is caring,” expressed a third. “He is such a sweetheart,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?