Kid visits cousin after several months to surprise her. Video shows their emotional reunion

Reunion videos are always heartwarming to watch. The videos become even more special if they showcase little kids meeting each other after staying apart for some days. Just like this video shared on Instagram shows. This is a clip that may melt your heart into a puddle.

Posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement, the video shows two cousins reuniting after several mother. “COUSINS REUNITING: Arthur and Esther live in different cities and hadn’t seen each other in many months. This is the moment Arthur surprises her at her home. Esther says: ‘I missed you so much’,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a boy running towards a house. Just before entering, he stops as he sees his cousin standing in the doorway. The duo instantly hugs each other and the cousin also says how much she missed him. The video ends with the kids hugging each other while shedding tears of joy.

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is beautiful. What a bond,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my heart. This is so beautiful and so pure,” posted another. “Why do kids gotta be so sweet, it's too much for my heart,” expressed a third. “Welp, gonna go cry,” shared a fourth. “I could feel that hug!! So heartwarming and sweet!” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

