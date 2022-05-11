Kids and dog go running towards father when he returns home from work. Watch

Do you remember your childhood memory when your father used to return home from work? It used to be a really special moment as you went running towards him. Kids love to hug their fathers and tell them all about their day when they come home in the evening. Like this video posted on Instagram that will remind you of that time as it shows a man returning home and his kids and dog running to him excitedly. The video will make you go aww as it is so adorable to watch.

The video was posted by a woman named Bonnie Stone on her Instagram account seven days ago. It has got more than 1.9 million views so far. “That feeling when dad gets home from work,” says the text on the video. The video shows a little girl hiding behind a car waiting for her father. When the man returns home, his daughter, son and dog come running towards him and give him a hug which is heart-melting to watch.

“I’m not sure who’s happier that dad’s home from work, the kids or the dog. Them running to their dad when he gets home is the highlight of my day, so it’s a win-win,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Aww even the dog got into it haha,” commented an Instagram user. “Adorable my kids do the same as soon as they hear the door open,” posted another. “Love the way the dog was running!! It’s like me too Dad me too,” wrote a third.

What do you think about this adorable video and did it make you nostalgic?