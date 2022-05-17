Kids help stranger who dropped his fruits on the street in China. Watch

Kindness is the biggest virtue that anyone can have. It is something that comes naturally to kids. Videos of strangers helping out someone in need are always heartwarming to watch. Like this video that shows kids rushing to help a man who dropped the fruits he was carrying on the street. The video will leave you smiling on the thoughtful gesture by the kids.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement on Tuesday and it has already received more than 6.67 lakh views. The video is from China’s Tangshan Hebei city. It shows a man carrying fruits in a shopping cart. He accidentally drops the shopping cart and his fruits fall on the street. That’s when a group of little kids who are cycling notice the man. They come rushing to his aid and start picking the dropped fruits. After seeing the kids, some adults also join to help the stranger.

“The future is bright... these sweet kids and some parents stop to help this man who dropped the fruit he was carrying,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got several comments with users praising the kids.

“I love seeing things like this. Media can be so doom and gloom and the reminder that there are still good people in the world is so important,” commented an Instagram user. “Babies are so pure and loving,” posted another individual. A third commented, “Great job parents, it all starts in the home.”

The video was originally posted on Twitter by a user named Danny Deraney.

“The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere,” he captioned the video.

What are your thoughts about this helpful gesture by the kids?