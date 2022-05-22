Kids pet dog carried by human in a backpack on the subway. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such loved animals that even strangers can’t stop petting them if they meet them outside. It is really adorable to watch videos of strangers playing with a pet dog that they find really cute. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows kids petting a corgi that was carried in a backpack by its human on the subway. The video is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Dog one day ago and it has got more than one million views so far. “When you carry your dog in a backpack on the subway,” says the text on the video. The video shows the corgi dog being petted by so many kids while it is in a backpack. The kids can’t seem to get enough of the dog. “Personal space doesn’t exist,” says the text on top of the video.

“Maxine’s confused but happy to be involved,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the post has got more than 1.13 lakh likes and several comments.

“Bro tryna figure out what’s going on,” commented an Instagram user. “Doggo: You didn’t tell me so many of’em were coming,” wrote another. “The kid in the background crying about wanting a doggy,” said a third along with laughing emojis.

The video was originally posted by the account madmax_fluffyroad. The dog in the video is named Maxine and it has got more than 8.83 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable dog?