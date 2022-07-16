Kid’s tries to pronounce belly button, fails in an adorably hilarious way. Watch

Have you seen those videos where kids try to pronounce long words but they fail in an adorably hilarious way? This video posted on Instagram is a perfect fit to that category. It shows a little one’s efforts to say the word “Belly button.”

Content creator Alyssa Carr posted the video on her personal Instagram page. “You’ll never hear anything sweeter. I promise,” she wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show a kid standing in front of the camera. Someone then points at his naval and asks him what it is. It is while saying what the body part is called, the kid mispronounces the word.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 16. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received various kinds of comments. Many couldn’t handle the kid’s cuteness.

“Have him say Pinocchio next!!! Please! Your fans are begging you,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG!! So cute,” posted another. “This should be a ring tone! ‘MytoeBadoBunBunBunn’,” joked a third. “He is so cute!!!” commented a third. Many showcased their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

