Kili Paul aces viral Kacha Badam meme song with some groovy dance steps. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how Tanzania's Kili Paul dances to the viral Bengali meme song Kacha Badam.
A screengrab from the video where Kili Paul is seen dancing to the Kacha Badam song. (instagram/@kili_paul)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:18 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Tanzania's Kili Paul is back again with yet another viral dance video. This time, he can be seen shaking a leg to the viral meme song Kacha Badam. He has taken to his Instagram page to share this video of himself where he can be seen enjoying himself as he grooves to this viral Bengali song.

The video opens to show him in an outdoor setting, looking at the camera. One by one, he then aces all the hook steps that other people who are participating in this trend are seen to be doing. He continues dancing with a smile on his face and pulls off this dance with as much ease, as he does all of his rest.

“Kacha Badam. My camera man was terrible today. Hope you like it anyway,” reads the caption that he posted this video with, along with a laughing and a heart emoji. He also used the hashtags #kilipaul #dance #kachabadam #india.

Watch it here:

Since being posted a day ago, this video has already gone viral on Instagram. It has received more than 2.4 lakh likes and several comments so far. And the numbers only keep going up.

Many Instagram users took to the comments section to post fire emojis. “Really awesome,” posted an individual. “Wow, you dance so well,” commented another. “Haye so sweet, Kili. awesome dance to all songs,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?

