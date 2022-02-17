Kili Paul and his sister dance to Kacha Badam song. Watch viral video

If you are active on Instagram, you would have definitely heard the crazily viral Bengali hit Kacha Badam. It has taken the Internet by storm and is one of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is popular Tanzanian Instagrammer Kili Paul who is seen shaking a leg to the hit song along with his sister Neema Paul. The video, uploaded three days ago, has already got 5.5 million views.

In the viral video, Kili can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the song along with his sister Neema. They also do the hook step of the song perfectly.

“Since everyone wanted to see @neemapaul155 dance to this, here it is the best she can do,” Kili captioned the video. Watch the amazing performance below:

The Instagram post got several comments with users praising the brother-sister duo.

“Perfect dance Bro,” commented an Instagram user. “Great bro... your sister is so beautiful,” posted another user.

Kacha Badam, originally sung by a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal, became a viral sensation after singer and musician Nazmu Reachat created a peppy rendition of the song.

What do you think about this amazing dance performance?