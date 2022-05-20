KIli Paul lip-syncs to Justin Bieber's Baby. People share how much they love the song

Kili Paul and his sister Neema have turned into familiar names for many who regularly use Instagram. Hailing from Tanzania, they have quite a fan following after videos showing them lip-syncing or dancing to various hit songs went viral. Just like this latest video that he shared on his Instagram page and it shows him lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's song Baby. The video has also prompted many to say how much they love the song.

“Throwback to this song. Sweet memories,” he wrote while sharing the video. He also tagged Justin Bieber. The video opens to show the duo wearing traditional outfits. While Kili lip-syncs to the song with perfection, Neema grooves in the background. She also joins her brother when the chorus part in the song starts playing.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 44,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some, while expressing their reactions, also shared how much they love this song by Bieber.

“This song will forever be a hit. We always karaoke to it on our team trips,’ wrote an Instagram user. “#Legend,” posted another. “Aww my daughter’s favourite song,” commented a third. “I love this song,” expressed a fourth. Many also praised Kili Paul and his sister for the performance. Some also showcased their reactions using heart or fire emoticons.

