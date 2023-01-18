Kili Paul posts clip of sister Neema singing Ghodey Pe Sawaar from Netflix’s Qala. Watch

Ghodey Pe Sawaar, a masterpiece from Anvitaa Dutt’s magnum opus Qala, featuring Tripti Dimri and Varun Grover, has been making waves on the Internet since its release. Turns out, the song is not only loved among Indian audiences but has transcended borders too. From soulful renditions to energetic dance covers, social media is abuzz with numerous posts related to Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Now, Neema Paul has joined the trend, and Kili Paul has shared a video of her singing Qala’s song beautifully.

“Everybody here is Neema’s voice. Let me know your thoughts on this,” reads the caption shared alongside the video on Instagram by Kili Paul. The video, which has gone viral on Instagram, shows Neema Paul singing Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar while Kili Paul can be seen lip-syncing in the background. What has attracted several eyeballs and undivided praise from Internet users is Neema pronouncing every single word of the song, taken from Hindi and Urdu languages, flawlessly.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who played Urmila Manjushree in Netflix’s Qala, was soo impressed with Neema singing Ghodey Pe Sawaar that she reshared the video on Instagram with a very sweet caption. “Super excited to see @kili_paul & @neemapaul155 singing our song! Are we trending? YES, WE ARE!” she wrote while re-posting the video.

The video, since being shared a day ago by Kili Paul, has collected over 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also amassed lakhs of likes and a flurry of comments from netizens and verified handles.

Musician Ajay Lobo reacted to the video and wrote, “Wow Neema sis.” Actor Payal Rajput also dropped a comment. She wrote “Damn” with a smiling face and heart eyes emoticon. “The smile on her face adds more beauty to the song,” posted an individual. “Paul, please sing Kazakhstan’s song ‘Your eyes are beautiful’,” requested another. “Your voice is as sweet as you are!” shared a third.s

