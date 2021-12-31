Home / Trending / Kili Paul’s expression while lip syncing to Channa Mereya wows people
Kili Paul’s expression while lip syncing to Channa Mereya wows people

Kili Pail took to Instagram to share the video of him lip syncing to Channa Mereya.
This image, taken from the Instagram video, shows Kili Paul lip syncing to Channa Mereya.(Instagram/@kili_paul)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Kili Paul, just a few days ago, received praise from actor Nora Fatehi for his dance video to the song Dance Meri Rani. He is making headlines again and this time for his wonderful expressions while lip syncing to the song Channa Mereya.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the video with the name of the song as the caption. The video shows him hugging a tree branch while wearing traditional attire. He is seen lip syncing to the song with intense expressions. Towards the end of the video, he also grooves to the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 88,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Those sad expressions, awesome actor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Superb,” posted another. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

