Kitten becomes part of dog family. Watch adorable video

A video on Reddit shows a kitten sleeping between two large dogs on a couch and it is adorable to watch.  
Published on Feb 28, 2022 05:39 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs and cats may not be too fond of each other in their traditional roles, however, once they stay together as pets their bond is such a wonderful thing to see. Videos of dogs and cats which show their bonding are so cute to watch. Like this video which was posted on Reddit which shows two huge dogs dozing off on the couch while a little kitten is also sleeping between them.

The video was posted 13 hours ago on the group Cats with Dogs by a user named ElephantsAndSunshine.

In the video, a large brown bloodhound dog and a black Great Dane are sleeping on the couch with the little kitty also resting with them. It seems the cat has been accepted into their group as she sleepy cosily between the two large dogs.

In a comment, the person who posted the video said she recorded the video after a lot of supervision that they weren’t going to eat her and were cool with her now.

“They have accepted Daisy into their pack,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I love the way Daisy is sandwiched between the two dog butts...best spot on the couch!” commented a user on the video. “Seems Daisy is the leader of the pack,” posted another. “I love dogs! They can be so loving and accepting. Daisy is a very lucky kitten. She’ll be very well protected!” commented another. “I love that they are going to be great friends,” commented another user along with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?

