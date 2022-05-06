Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kitten takes a sip of milk and does this before taking another one. Watch
trending

Kitten takes a sip of milk and does this before taking another one. Watch

The video of the kitten's actions during feeding time was posted on Reddit.
The image from the Reddit video shows the kitten's human feeding milk to it.(Reddit/@MeliaDanae)
Published on May 06, 2022 02:14 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you watch a lot of videos with cats and kittens or if you have these wonderful creatures as your pet, you probably have a good notion of how they act. This particular video that was shared on Reddit shows a kitten that does exactly what it wishes. The video is sure to make your day and bring a lovely smile to your face.

The video opens to show how this little kitten is standing and looking at its human who is sitting on the ground so as to feed it. The human can be seen with a glass of milk and a spoon that she holds out in order to feed the kitten. The kitten also makes sure to drink a spoonful of milk every time it comes near the glass. The kitten then takes a round of its human each time it takes a sip of some milk. It keeps doing so time and again till the end of this brief cat video.

The caption to this adorable video reads, “One bite, one turn…” The video is sure to make you say ‘aww’ and that too, several times.

RELATED STORIES

Watch the wholesome video here:

The video was posted on a subReddit two days ago. It has garnered more than 16,000 upvotes so far. Many Redditors took to the comments section to express how adorable this little kitty is.

“This is me getting extra samples at Costco,” hilariously posted an individual. “Haha! Our three cats run around the kitchen island while we prepare their food in the morning,” related another. “My cat takes a bite then wants pets, and won't eat her second bite until I pet her,” narrated a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video cat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP