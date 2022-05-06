Kitten takes a sip of milk and does this before taking another one. Watch

If you watch a lot of videos with cats and kittens or if you have these wonderful creatures as your pet, you probably have a good notion of how they act. This particular video that was shared on Reddit shows a kitten that does exactly what it wishes. The video is sure to make your day and bring a lovely smile to your face.

The video opens to show how this little kitten is standing and looking at its human who is sitting on the ground so as to feed it. The human can be seen with a glass of milk and a spoon that she holds out in order to feed the kitten. The kitten also makes sure to drink a spoonful of milk every time it comes near the glass. The kitten then takes a round of its human each time it takes a sip of some milk. It keeps doing so time and again till the end of this brief cat video.

The caption to this adorable video reads, “One bite, one turn…” The video is sure to make you say ‘aww’ and that too, several times.

Watch the wholesome video here:

The video was posted on a subReddit two days ago. It has garnered more than 16,000 upvotes so far. Many Redditors took to the comments section to express how adorable this little kitty is.

“This is me getting extra samples at Costco,” hilariously posted an individual. “Haha! Our three cats run around the kitchen island while we prepare their food in the morning,” related another. “My cat takes a bite then wants pets, and won't eat her second bite until I pet her,” narrated a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?