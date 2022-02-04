Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kitten takes a tumble while watching clothes spinning in washing machine. Watch
trending

Kitten takes a tumble while watching clothes spinning in washing machine. Watch

The video of the kitten watching clothes spinning in washing machine was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the kitten watching the tumbler of the washing machine.(Reddit/@ala156)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Videos of puppies and kittens getting impressed or confused while interacting with the most regular things at home always make for extremely entertaining clips. This video is yet another hilarious addition to that list. It shows a tiny, and rather adorable, kitten transfixed by the spinning motion inside a running washing machine.

The video has been circulating on the Internet for and has managed to catch the attention of people on Reddit. In the video, the tiny kitten is seen hanging on the washing machine while it watches the clothes spinning inside. The kitten seems hypnotized by the scene in front of it, so much so that it loses control and even takes a tumble.

The video makes for a wonderful watch, especially if you’re someone who loves such videos of goofy kittens.

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted some 11 hours ago, the video has collected nearly 2,000 upvotes and several comments from delighted Reddit users.

“Beautiful! How come it can be so cute,” reacts an individual asking a question that may have crossed your mind too. “He seems very curious,” writes another. “How to mesmerize a kitten,” adds a third. “That's so funny,” a fourth shares. “Me when I was four,” posts a fifth.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave your laughing as well?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video cat
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP