Kitty sucks on her paw like a baby while falling asleep. Watch cute video

The videos that show cats and kittens doing things that a human baby would do are always very cute to look at. This video that was shot in the Netherlands, shows how a cute kitten was sucking on her own paws like how a baby would, while she was falling asleep.

The video opens to show this kitten named Bennie who is looking directly into the camera with one paw on her head and the other in her mouth. Her human was working from home and when they looked down at their kitten they realised that she was emulating the behaviour of a baby.

Throughout the video, the kitten continues to suck its paw, while simultaneously falling asleep bit by bit. ‘Sleeping like a baby’ got a whole new meaning with this cute kitty who simply couldn't stop being one with her adorable behaviour.

Watch it here:

What are your thoughts on this cat video?