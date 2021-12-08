Koala approaches zookeeper to give her a tight hug. Watch cute video

Want to start your day with a video that can fulfil your daily dose of cuteness? Then here is a clip that may just do trick. It is a video that shows a koala tightly hugging a zookeeper in Australia. Chances are, the video will also leave you grinning wide.

The video was originally posted by Symbio Wildlife Park and later re-shared by tourism department of Australia on their official Instagram pages. “You look like you could do with a hug,” reads a part of the caption they shared. Alongside, they also added a few words about the wildlife park and how it “has everything from koalas and dingoes to cheetahs and red pandas.”

The video opens to show the zookeeper sitting in front of a few koalas. Within moments, one of them approaches the woman and clings onto her. The animal and the woman then hug each other tightly.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been posted a day ago and since then, it has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” posted another. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

