Home / Trending / Koala approaches zookeeper to give her a tight hug. Watch cute video
trending

Koala approaches zookeeper to give her a tight hug. Watch cute video

The video of the zookeeper and the koala hugging may make you say aww.
The image shows the zookeeper and the koala.(Instagram/@australia)
The image shows the zookeeper and the koala.(Instagram/@australia)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Want to start your day with a video that can fulfil your daily dose of cuteness? Then here is a clip that may just do trick. It is a video that shows a koala tightly hugging a zookeeper in Australia. Chances are, the video will also leave you grinning wide.

The video was originally posted by Symbio Wildlife Park and later re-shared by tourism department of Australia on their official Instagram pages. “You look like you could do with a hug,” reads a part of the caption they shared. Alongside, they also added a few words about the wildlife park and how it “has everything from koalas and dingoes to cheetahs and red pandas.”

The video opens to show the zookeeper sitting in front of a few koalas. Within moments, one of them approaches the woman and clings onto her. The animal and the woman then hug each other tightly.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been posted a day ago and since then, it has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” posted another. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram australia
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out