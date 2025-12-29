Kumar Mangalam Birla takes on a few unexpected questions from the audience on KBC 17

Indian billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, made his television debut on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on December 29. The episode, aired on Sony Entertainment, offered viewers a rare glimpse into the more personal side of the otherwise low-profile business leader, who heads one of India’s largest conglomerates. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.(Reuters)

During the episode, Birla also took a few questions from the audience. One man asked about his three children. “You have three kids - which one are you closest to?” Birla smiled and first asked him, “Do you have kids?” When the man said yes, Birla quipped, “Then how can you ask me this question?” prompting laughter from everyone present.

About Kumar Mangalam Birla

Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a diversified multinational group with interests spanning cement, metals and mining, telecommunications, financial services, textiles, retail, real estate and jewellery.

A Chartered Accountant by training, Birla also holds an MBA from the London Business School. He chairs the boards of key group companies in India and abroad, including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Birla Capital, Novelis Inc., Birla Carbon, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Domsjö Fabriker and Terrace Bay Pulp Mill.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Birla’s net worth currently stands at $22.9 billion.