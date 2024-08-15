Edit Profile
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Virat Kohli's doppelganger visits his restaurant, people mistake him for the cricketer: 'Pura restaurant confuse tha'

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 15, 2024 5:59 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on August 15, 2024: The image shows Virat Kohli's doppelganger, Kartik Sharma, who gained online fame due to his uncanny resemblance to the cricketer.
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    • Content creator Sarthak Sachdeva and Virat Kohli's doppelganger Kartik Sharma visited the cricketer's restaurant One 8 Commune. Their video is now viral.
