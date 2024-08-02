Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 2, 2024: Olympic athlete says she can't pay rent, Reddit co-founder and US rapper step up to help
Aug 2, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on August 2, 2024: Olympic athlete Veronica Fraley (L) and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (R)
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 2, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Olympic athlete says she can't pay rent, Reddit co-founder and US rapper step up to help
- When Olympic athlete Veronica Fraley said she couldn't afford rent, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian came to the rescue.
Aug 2, 2024 7:14 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal promises car, inspired by Windsor Castle, to every Indian Olympic medalist in Paris
- JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal shared an X post about gifting cars to the Indian medalists at the Paris Olympics while announcing about MG Windsor.
Aug 2, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Luxury heir, who vowed to award his gardener a part of his $13 billion Hermès fortune, alleges it has vanished
- Hermes heir Nicolas Puech promised a large chunk of his wealth to an unidentified “gardener and handyman.” He formed a legal team to formalise his adoption.