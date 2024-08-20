Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 20, 2024: Bengaluru auto driver returns forgotten ₹30 the following day, wins hearts with honesty
Aug 20, 2024 6:06 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on August 20, 2024: A Bengaluru auto driver has won hearts with his honesty (HT File/Representative use)
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 20, 2024 6:06 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Bengaluru auto driver returns forgotten ₹30 the following day, wins hearts with honesty
- Recently, an auto driver from Bengaluru took the initiative to return the extra money that was forgotten during a passenger's ride.