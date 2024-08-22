Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 22, 2024: ‘Explain like I’m 5 years old, what is consent?’: Doctors create video to teach ‘boys and men’

Live
Aug 22, 2024 7:13 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here
Trending News LIVE: ‘Explain like I’m 5 years old, what is consent?’: Doctors create video to teach ‘boys and men’
- Two doctors shared a video on Instagram that shows them explaining the concept of consent using the example of someone wanting to drink tea.
Aug 22, 2024 6:25 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Dad slams daughter over eating non-veg, she shares about their toxic relationship. Reddit weighs in
- From taking the woman’s side to criticising her, Reddit shared their thoughts on a post about a daughter’s toxic relationship with her dad.
Aug 22, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Pakistani doctor teaches 9 ‘correct ways’ to communicate with Indians across borders. Watch viral video
- A video by a Pakistani doctor has gone viral. In the video, she shares how to communicate with Indians across borders, and it is fun to watch.