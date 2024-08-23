Edit Profile
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 23, 2024: Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Bollywood classic 'Dost dost na raha' in Delhi. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 23, 2024 7:44 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz.
    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 7:44 AM IST

    • Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sang classic Bollywood song 'Dost dost na raha' during his stay at Delhi's Taj Mahal hotel
    Read the full story here

    Aug 23, 2024 7:18 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: New iPhone warning: Typing these 4 characters will crash your device

    • A new warning has been issued by a security researcher who says typing four simple characters can cause Apple iPhone devices to crash.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 23, 2024 6:04 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: NRI with British wife considers Kochi over Bengaluru as he relocates to India. Reddit weighs in

    • The NRI turned to Reddit as he considered relocating to Kochi instead of Pune or Kolkata.
    Read the full story here

