Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 25, 2024: Telegram's Pavel Durov arrested outside Paris, social media calls for his release: ‘Time we fight back’

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 25, 2024 9:25 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on August 25, 2024: Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram was arrested on Saturday evening.
    Latest news on August 25, 2024: Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram was arrested on Saturday evening.

    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 25, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Telegram's Pavel Durov arrested outside Paris, social media calls for his release: ‘Time we fight back’

    • Pavel Durov was arrested outside Paris when he landed in his private jet. The main focus of the investigation was Telegram's lack of moderators.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 25, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal schooled for suggesting Dollar sign be replaced with Rupee on keyboards

    • Bhavesh Aggarwal's call to replace Dollar sign with the Indian Rupee led him to being trolled on social media.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 25, 2024: Telegram's Pavel Durov arrested outside Paris, social media calls for his release: ‘Time we fight back’
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes