Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 25, 2024: Telegram's Pavel Durov arrested outside Paris, social media calls for his release: ‘Time we fight back’
Aug 25, 2024 9:25 AM IST
Latest news on August 25, 2024: Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram was arrested on Saturday evening.
- Pavel Durov was arrested outside Paris when he landed in his private jet. The main focus of the investigation was Telegram's lack of moderators.
Aug 25, 2024 8:49 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal schooled for suggesting Dollar sign be replaced with Rupee on keyboards
- Bhavesh Aggarwal's call to replace Dollar sign with the Indian Rupee led him to being trolled on social media.