Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 29, 2024: Bengaluru professor resigns over no salary hike: 'Honesty and loyalty has no meaning in this world'
Aug 29, 2024 6:34 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on August 29, 2024: Assistant professor resigns after 10 years due to no salary raise.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 29, 2024 6:34 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Bengaluru professor resigns over no salary hike: 'Honesty and loyalty has no meaning in this world'
- An assistant professor of an engineering college resigned after 10 years due to no salary hike. He shared his frustration on Reddit and gained massive support.