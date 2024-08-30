Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 30, 2024: Mallika Dua calls out Bake with Shivesh over his use of her catchphrase in his video

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 30, 2024 6:16 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on August 30, 2024: Mallika Dua shared multiple Instagram stories slamming Bake with Shivesh for using one of her catchphrases in his video.
    Latest news on August 30, 2024: Mallika Dua shared multiple Instagram stories slamming Bake with Shivesh for using one of her catchphrases in his video.

    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 30, 2024 6:16 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Mallika Dua calls out Bake with Shivesh over his use of her catchphrase in his video

    • Mallika Dua’s reaction to Shivesh Bhatia, who runs the channel Bake with Shivesh, didn’t sit well with people. Many claimed that she was overreacting.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 30, 2024: Mallika Dua calls out Bake with Shivesh over his use of her catchphrase in his video
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes