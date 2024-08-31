Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 31, 2024: Man beats up drunk brother for derogatory remark about his dead wife, asks Reddit if he’s wrong
Aug 31, 2024 8:10 AM IST
Latest news on August 31, 2024: The man who beat up his drunk brother said he was wrong, but Reddit shared that he was right in choosing violence.
- A man said he thrashed his drunk brother after he made a derogatory remark about his dead wife, adding, "I was mercilessly pounding on him".