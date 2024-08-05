Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 5, 2024: ‘You’ll regret your decision’, people say as woman quits her job in UK to return to India forever

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 5, 2024 7:54 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on August 5, 2024: The image shows a woman who asked X users if she should return to India permanently from the UK.
    Latest news on August 5, 2024: The image shows a woman who asked X users if she should return to India permanently from the UK.

    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 5, 2024 7:54 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: ‘You’ll regret your decision’, people say as woman quits her job in UK to return to India forever

    • “Life abroad is not as great as advertised,” the woman who shared about returning to India from the UK wrote while replying to a comment on her X post.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 5, 2024 6:40 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Woman falls into deep gorge allegedly while taking selfie in Maharashtra, video of her rescue goes viral

    • A woman who fell into a gorge in the ghat area of Satara in Maharashtra was rescued by locals. She allegedly slipped while trying to take a selfie.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 5, 2024: ‘You’ll regret your decision’, people say as woman quits her job in UK to return to India forever
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes