Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 7, 2024: Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan bakes him special cake to wish ‘Happy Knee Day’, he has the sweetest reaction

August 7, 2024: Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan bakes him special cake to wish 'Happy Knee Day', he has the sweetest reaction
Aug 7, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Aug 7, 2024
Latest news on August 7, 2024: The image shows Mark Zuckerberg with his wife, Priscilla Chan.
Trending News LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan bakes him special cake to wish ‘Happy Knee Day’, he has the sweetest reaction
- Priscilla Chan’s knee-related post for Mark Zuckerberg has left many amused. A few also expressed their appreciation for the philanthropist.
Aug 7, 2024 7:36 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Vinesh Phogat's old post goes viral after Olympic feat: ‘Dear haters…’
- Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic finals. Her old post has gone viral.
Aug 7, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya marks 6 years of ‘alcohol-free life’
- “A reminder for anyone who needs it,” reads a part of a post by Vijay Mallya’s son, Siddharth Mallya, who wrote about being alcohol-free for years.